-
More Crazy Clown... maybe.
-
Errands at Cheap hotel have had some work.
-
Errand urgency not longer affects you for your first few days in the slums.
-
Working your crews now shows the value that you have.
-
Tight leather jeans now give some Style/Goth.
-
Clothing wear is no longer a hidden factor.
-
Tweaked the FiaF awarded if you kill your character.
-
Street sense no longer stacks if you move area while Working the streets and then restart.
-
Some small tweaks for Working the streets.
-
You can now get accelerated implant installation from The Technician for implants he's installed.
-
New artwork.
-
Corrected the art on Your response team.
-
Fixed the buying price of spikes on Plug in/Switch on (he was only charging for one, not two).
-
Fixed delivery Edge on Making face giving you some instead of taking it away.
-
Rapid response team quality/Cinci slums is now listed in the correct place.
-
Fixed a potential problem with character death.
-
Fixed Nothing there occasionally not being usable.
-
Fixed a small problem on Ann's on you again.
-
Fixed the fuel merchant job not being counted if you picked it up in certain conditions.
-
Fixed Security not blocking slot tabs properly.
-
Fixed a problem with the fuel usage on The rig.
-
Another fix for duplicated equipment effects.
-
Fixed an option showing up on An offer from Ann when it shouldn't.
-
Various typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 23 November 2021
Minor update
Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
- Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update