cyberpunkdreams update for 23 November 2021

Minor update

23 November 2021

  • More Crazy Clown... maybe.

  • Errands at Cheap hotel have had some work.

  • Errand urgency not longer affects you for your first few days in the slums.

  • Working your crews now shows the value that you have.

  • Tight leather jeans now give some Style/Goth.

  • Clothing wear is no longer a hidden factor.

  • Tweaked the FiaF awarded if you kill your character.

  • Street sense no longer stacks if you move area while Working the streets and then restart.

  • Some small tweaks for Working the streets.

  • You can now get accelerated implant installation from The Technician for implants he's installed.

  • New artwork.

  • Corrected the art on Your response team.

  • Fixed the buying price of spikes on Plug in/Switch on (he was only charging for one, not two).

  • Fixed delivery Edge on Making face giving you some instead of taking it away.

  • Rapid response team quality/Cinci slums is now listed in the correct place.

  • Fixed a potential problem with character death.

  • Fixed Nothing there occasionally not being usable.

  • Fixed a small problem on Ann's on you again.

  • Fixed the fuel merchant job not being counted if you picked it up in certain conditions.

  • Fixed Security not blocking slot tabs properly.

  • Fixed a problem with the fuel usage on The rig.

  • Another fix for duplicated equipment effects.

  • Fixed an option showing up on An offer from Ann when it shouldn't.

  • Various typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

