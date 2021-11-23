- More realistic movement. I've noticed some complaints about the character movement feeling light and without proper momentum. This has been fixed and the movement should now be more natural. The character will feel heavier with realistic acceleration and braking.
- Fixed the rest of the moving textures on rocks.
- Leaning angle while moving next to slopes has been fixed and should feel more natural as well.
Converter update for 23 November 2021
Minor Update - November 23rd
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update