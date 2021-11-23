 Skip to content

Converter update for 23 November 2021

Minor Update - November 23rd

Build 7759653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More realistic movement. I've noticed some complaints about the character movement feeling light and without proper momentum. This has been fixed and the movement should now be more natural. The character will feel heavier with realistic acceleration and braking.
  • Fixed the rest of the moving textures on rocks.
  • Leaning angle while moving next to slopes has been fixed and should feel more natural as well.

Changed files in this update

Converter Content Depot 1574391
