v1.22: Better early game help & fixes

- Increased reminders to players trying to find Spawn Activators (they only are given as quest rewards from bases if you don't have one already)
- Fixed a bug that caused new players to not get starting cash if they broke open crates at a certain time (weird, I know!)
- If the player misses getting starting credits (maybe because you progressed the storyline before completing the tutorial), NPCs will still try and get the money to you in certain situations
- Tweaked the starting dialog to be a bit more clear on your starting task & to look for NPCs in buildings if having trouble finding any
I hope this will help resolve a few lingering confusions & further ease new players into the game properly. Thank you again to all your support and those who leave recommendations!
- Phr00t
Changed files in this update