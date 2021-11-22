 Skip to content

8089 update for 22 November 2021

v1.22: Better early game help & fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased reminders to players trying to find Spawn Activators (they only are given as quest rewards from bases if you don't have one already)
  • Fixed a bug that caused new players to not get starting cash if they broke open crates at a certain time (weird, I know!)
  • If the player misses getting starting credits (maybe because you progressed the storyline before completing the tutorial), NPCs will still try and get the money to you in certain situations
  • Tweaked the starting dialog to be a bit more clear on your starting task & to look for NPCs in buildings if having trouble finding any

I hope this will help resolve a few lingering confusions & further ease new players into the game properly. Thank you again to all your support and those who leave recommendations!

  • Phr00t

