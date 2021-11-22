-
Added much clearer warning when trying to load a save file from an incompatible old version.
Bug fix: duplicate skills were showing up in conversation and learnable skill UI
Bug fix: conversation bugs when trying to ban a gambler when there was no crew at that corner
Bug fix: Polish Spirit Stills sometimes showed up when building upgraded brick wine production
Bug fix: Bar amenity availability was missing in small gambling house
Bug fix: incorrect number of movement point cost were sometimes displayed over bridges and highways
Bug fix: even after loading an incompatible save file, have the gambling UI at least show up
Fixed various typos
City of Gangsters update for 22 November 2021
Update notes for version 1.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update