 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

City of Gangsters update for 22 November 2021

Update notes for version 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7758312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added much clearer warning when trying to load a save file from an incompatible old version.

  • Bug fix: duplicate skills were showing up in conversation and learnable skill UI

  • Bug fix: conversation bugs when trying to ban a gambler when there was no crew at that corner

  • Bug fix: Polish Spirit Stills sometimes showed up when building upgraded brick wine production

  • Bug fix: Bar amenity availability was missing in small gambling house

  • Bug fix: incorrect number of movement point cost were sometimes displayed over bridges and highways

  • Bug fix: even after loading an incompatible save file, have the gambling UI at least show up

  • Fixed various typos

Changed files in this update

City of Gangsters Windows Depot 1386782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.