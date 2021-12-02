Now stopping at Addis Ababa.

Mini Metro invites you to take control of the first light rail and rapid transit system in sub-Saharan Africa! Connect the ten sub-cities of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital and largest city. Weave your tracks between two tricky rivers - it’s up to you to keep the city moving!
This update features:
-
A brand new map! Connect the five million commuters of Addis Ababa who call Ethiopia’s capital home.
-
New achievements and challenges!
-
Fixes to outstanding issues, including:
- Fixed a looping audio bug that was affecting some players.
- Added a warning every time you replay the Daily Challenge that only the first score is counted.
- Fixed some bugs where buttons and UI elements occasionally behaved unusually.
Thanks for a wonderful 2021 from all of us here at Dinosaur Polo Club!
Changed files in this update