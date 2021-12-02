 Skip to content

Mini Metro update for 2 December 2021

Now stopping at Addis Ababa.

Share · View all patches · Build 7758304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mini Metro invites you to take control of the first light rail and rapid transit system in sub-Saharan Africa! Connect the ten sub-cities of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital and largest city. Weave your tracks between two tricky rivers - it’s up to you to keep the city moving!

This update features:

  • A brand new map! Connect the five million commuters of Addis Ababa who call Ethiopia’s capital home.

  • New achievements and challenges!

  • Fixes to outstanding issues, including:

    • Fixed a looping audio bug that was affecting some players.
    • Added a warning every time you replay the Daily Challenge that only the first score is counted.
    • Fixed some bugs where buttons and UI elements occasionally behaved unusually.

Thanks for a wonderful 2021 from all of us here at Dinosaur Polo Club!

Changed files in this update

