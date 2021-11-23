 Skip to content

Million on Mars update for 23 November 2021

Mondays On Mars

Share · View all patches · Build 7758289 · Last edited by Wendy

More Bug Squashing and More UI Features

This week includes a lot of bug fixing to the UI and some new features to the UI. There is now a range indicator when placing down objects so players can tell exactly how far away from their rocket they can place down objects and the Energy Graph now has a share Y axis button. More details about that below.

Features Added:

  • Signal Range UX when placing objects down on the map
  • Energy Graph has a new button in the view to Share Y axis, this will change it so that both producer and consumer graphs will share the same Y axis and it’ll be simpler to compare the two.
  • HallwayCross and Advanced Builder models added.

Bugs Fixed:

  • Tooltips will no longer spasm at all.
  • Some log messages have been modified to be more clear.
  • New Quest and Mission complete notifications go down at the same time.
  • Several small UI tweaks (position changes, size changes etc.) So that some UI elements are more inline with others.
  • Rocketship's name won't be highlighted when clicked on.
  • Any item with less than 10,000 value will no longer lose their dollar sign (ex: 1000.0 instead of $1000)
  • Help Menu no longer opens up the Quest journal as well past the first time visit.
  • Energy graph has been modified so that the graphs are smaller and there is more room for the consumer/producer slots.
  • Mouse look clamp angle fix, will no longer reset to 0 when looking all the way up.
  • Quest Journal modified to allow more tasks/rewards
  • Modified slide in and slide out animation for simObjectView and game tips
  • Produce power numbers matches with the consumption power number format now
  • Added stop crafting functionality to the craftbar pop-up
  • Reset button for tech tree

Cheers,

-Max

