Mondays On Mars

More Bug Squashing and More UI Features
This week includes a lot of bug fixing to the UI and some new features to the UI. There is now a range indicator when placing down objects so players can tell exactly how far away from their rocket they can place down objects and the Energy Graph now has a share Y axis button. More details about that below.
Features Added:
- Signal Range UX when placing objects down on the map
- Energy Graph has a new button in the view to Share Y axis, this will change it so that both producer and consumer graphs will share the same Y axis and it’ll be simpler to compare the two.
- HallwayCross and Advanced Builder models added.
Bugs Fixed:
- Tooltips will no longer spasm at all.
- Some log messages have been modified to be more clear.
- New Quest and Mission complete notifications go down at the same time.
- Several small UI tweaks (position changes, size changes etc.) So that some UI elements are more inline with others.
- Rocketship's name won't be highlighted when clicked on.
- Any item with less than 10,000 value will no longer lose their dollar sign (ex: 1000.0 instead of $1000)
- Help Menu no longer opens up the Quest journal as well past the first time visit.
- Energy graph has been modified so that the graphs are smaller and there is more room for the consumer/producer slots.
- Mouse look clamp angle fix, will no longer reset to 0 when looking all the way up.
- Quest Journal modified to allow more tasks/rewards
- Modified slide in and slide out animation for simObjectView and game tips
- Produce power numbers matches with the consumption power number format now
- Added stop crafting functionality to the craftbar pop-up
- Reset button for tech tree
Cheers,
-Max
Changed files in this update