- Thanks for the participation to the survey. Until now, there were more than 3500 players who filled out the survey. The two next bigger updates are already set in stone (a new tab: pet village and dark/light dungeons), but next year I will do some updates depending on what people wrote in the survey.
Most people seem to want either a new tab with new things or new challenges. So next year I will add more new challenges than this year and at least one new tab (other than pet village). At average, people also seem to like ~1 day rebirths most (42.6% of players like rebirths shorter than 1 day and 57.4% of players like rebirths of at least one day), so I will aim for a way that the new tabs I add in the future are good for 1 day rebirths and I will think of a few challenges you can do with 1 day rebirths.
Some people like better descriptions and quite a few players disliked things about micro managing things which can be automized or things they don't understand like dungeons and pets. So I guess that also needs better explanations. I will try to improve that a bit, but doing that is always a bit hard, either to fit in the UI or to write it so people can understand it and also find it. If anyone has good ideas about how to explain things better, feel free to write me in discord or an email to support@shugasu.com.
- Fixed some Sloth issues, various small issues, OC cap and display bugs.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 22 November 2021
Changes for Version 3.71.1283 (2021-11-22)
