Christmas Live Wallpaper update for 23 November 2021

Update notes for 23 Nov

Share · View all patches · Build 7757981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the ability of the app to detect if the background wallpaper has been shutdown and to restart it automatically after 6 seconds. Some Windows 11 laptops reportedly have issues coming out of sleep, this is to fix that.

We could do with some feedback from any users who have this issue as we haven't been able to reproduce this. We'd like to know if this is now fixed for you. Please let us know either way at support@jetblacksoftware.com Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Christmas Live Wallpaper Content Depot 1793501
