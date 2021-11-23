 Skip to content

Creatures of Aether update for 23 November 2021

Hotfix - 1.7.5.0

Build 7757787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix build is meant to fix several crashes and softlocks introduced last patch. We apologize for the inconvenience.

For last patch's full notes, check the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1593750/view/3109168049643691468

Changed files in this update

