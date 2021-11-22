Nominal v1.1.6 - Small Update

In an effort to better connect players, I've added a call-to-action to join the Nominal Discord server on the Main Menu for players who are looking to connect with others and play the game.
- Add CTA for Main Menu Discord button
Changed files in this update