 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nominal update for 22 November 2021

Nominal v1.1.6 - Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7757712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In an effort to better connect players, I've added a call-to-action to join the Nominal Discord server on the Main Menu for players who are looking to connect with others and play the game.

  • Add CTA for Main Menu Discord button

Changed files in this update

Nominal Content Depot 1454191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.