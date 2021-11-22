Optimization and Bugfixes

Smaller update, mainly focused on inventory bugfixes and overall improving the performance of the game. Maps now load differently, with different segments being activated/deactivated based on where you are in the map which greatly improves performance, especially on some of the larger maps such as the Shanty Town.
Full Changelog
Added
- RGD-5 fuse ignition particle effect.
- Map segment loader system.
- On-screen notification appears in contracts when remaining enemies have been marked on the map.
Changed
- File serialization error UI re-worded.
Fixed
- Player gun input now always returns to its intended state after closing the inventory, rather than always re-enabling input.
- Magazine repacking can no longer be performed if no loose ammo for that magazine exists in the inventory.
- Magazine unpacking can no longer be performed if no rounds are set to be unloaded.
- Killhouse gates now use 3D audio.
- Remaining enemies in contracts are no longer marked on the map if the setting is turned off.
- Gun UI is hidden from screen when screenshots are taken if the setting to hide UI is enabled.
Changed files in this update