 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 22 November 2021

Optimization and Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7757518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Smaller update, mainly focused on inventory bugfixes and overall improving the performance of the game. Maps now load differently, with different segments being activated/deactivated based on where you are in the map which greatly improves performance, especially on some of the larger maps such as the Shanty Town.

Full Changelog

Added

  • RGD-5 fuse ignition particle effect.
  • Map segment loader system.
  • On-screen notification appears in contracts when remaining enemies have been marked on the map.

Changed

  • File serialization error UI re-worded.

Fixed

  • Player gun input now always returns to its intended state after closing the inventory, rather than always re-enabling input.
  • Magazine repacking can no longer be performed if no loose ammo for that magazine exists in the inventory.
  • Magazine unpacking can no longer be performed if no rounds are set to be unloaded.
  • Killhouse gates now use 3D audio.
  • Remaining enemies in contracts are no longer marked on the map if the setting is turned off.
  • Gun UI is hidden from screen when screenshots are taken if the setting to hide UI is enabled.

Changed files in this update

Mercenary Operator: Wolves Content Depot 1656741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.