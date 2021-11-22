Patch 0.83

-Fix: An issue in preconf that would lead to catastrophic game lag and unplayability.

A better solution should be investigated later.

-Change: Uses 0/1 should be interpreted to mean: numerator is 0, thus you have no uses remaining out of max of 1.

-Change: When trading with a shopkeeper npc they will list their zero priced items, as Free now.

-Fix/Change: Scrolling an inventory now is disabled when there's nothing in it.

-Fix: Trade nullref bug if either player or npc has no items to trade.

-Change/New: Modified armor equipment slot graphic so it's more distinguishable.

-Change/New: Modified weapon/hand equipment slot graphic so it's more distinguishable.

-Change: Trading now indicates you are asking/offering item quantities not money.

-New: Help menu now has a Survival tab.

-New: Added help button to main panel.

-Change: Updated Help Menu information.

-Change: Weapon/Hand slot will not allow Books or Info items unless they are quest related.

-Change: Weapon/Hand slot will not allow Armor unless it is quest related.

-Change: Armor slot now only allows: Armor, Artifacts, Bodyparts and Temporary Power Ups.

Happy Thanksgiving.