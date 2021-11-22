- Player stats now show on winning screen (wins in a row and overall win ratio per player)
- Added minimal auto aiming to normal arrows
- Improved several maps
- Damaged breakable objects now have proper sprites
- Supercharge animations are now coloured for better recognition
- Several overall fixes and improvements
Manic Archers update for 22 November 2021
Update 3.1.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
