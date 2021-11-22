 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Manic Archers update for 22 November 2021

Update 3.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7757356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player stats now show on winning screen (wins in a row and overall win ratio per player)
  • Added minimal auto aiming to normal arrows
  • Improved several maps
  • Damaged breakable objects now have proper sprites
  • Supercharge animations are now coloured for better recognition
  • Several overall fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

"Manic Archers"-Depot WIN Depot 1521412
  • Loading history…
"Manic Archers"-Depot MAC Depot 1521413
  • Loading history…
"Manic Archers"-Depot LINUX Depot 1521414
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.