Update 1.7.0.1 (Hotfix)

Hunters,
Here are the notes for the hotfix to Update 1.7
- Fixed a bug that resulted in Hunters being invincible and unkillable.
- Fixed a bug that caused the news feed to appear on screen after each game session.
- Fixed an issue that caused navigating with the arrow keys or D-pad might not behave as intended.
- Fixed a bug that caused enemy hunters to be highlighted in Dark sight after disconnecting form the mission
- Fixed a bug that caused some UI elements to appear behind the player profile on the after-match screen.
- Fixed a bug that resulted in the Vetterli High Velocity ammo to have the wrong image in the book of weapons.
- Fixed several issues that could occur when banishing a boss while a member of your team has been downed.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in downed players receiving their full HP back when a banish was initiated.
~THe Hunt team.
