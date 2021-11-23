 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 23 November 2021

Update 1.7.0.1 (Hotfix)

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Hunters,

Here are the notes for the hotfix to Update 1.7

  • Fixed a bug that resulted in Hunters being invincible and unkillable.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the news feed to appear on screen after each game session.
  • Fixed an issue that caused navigating with the arrow keys or D-pad might not behave as intended.
  • Fixed a bug that caused enemy hunters to be highlighted in Dark sight after disconnecting form the mission
  • Fixed a bug that caused some UI elements to appear behind the player profile on the after-match screen.
  • Fixed a bug that resulted in the Vetterli High Velocity ammo to have the wrong image in the book of weapons.
  • Fixed several issues that could occur when banishing a boss while a member of your team has been downed.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in downed players receiving their full HP back when a banish was initiated.

~THe Hunt team.

