- ADD: Accessory graphics now appear in the loot box so you can see what they look like without scrolling to your inventory.
- CHANGE: Realm property that limited the number of times your creatures can resurrect has been removed from the game. If you still see this property when you load your save file after the patch, you simply need to refresh or complete a realm.
- CHANGE: Increased bonus resources and experience granted by Knowledge from 15% to 30%.
- CHANGE: Increased the amount of resources gained from all battles other than normal battles (normal battles are those that occur when you physically run into an enemy in the overworld). The exact amount increased varies depending on the fight, but they were all increased.
- CHANGE: Increased resources gained from loot (treasure chests, etc) by 70%.
- CHANGE: Disabling battle music now works on all battle music, not just normal battles.
- CHANGE: Increased chance to encounter beneficial Nemesis Creatures.
- CHANGE: Paper stacks in the Land of Breath and Balance should now stand out better from the floor.
- CHANGE: "Blue Tether" trait now only works on attack and spell damage.
- CHANGE: Floating text that tells you if a creature has too many traits has been removed, but still shows up in the battle history.
- CHANGE: Accessories are now displayed in the loot window when your loot filter is set to "Normal".
- FIX: Text overflow when gaining multiple reputation levels with a guild at the same time.
- FIX: "Mender's Oath" trait healed the wrong creatures.
- FIX: "Heightened Learning" trait worked on the wrong creatures.
Siralim Ultimate update for 22 November 2021
Patch 0.12.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update