 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 22 November 2021

#Patch 13

Share · View all patches · Build 7756644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Doors are not marked with a circle, will make a different way of marking them, but for now it works.

-Default movement speed increased, enemy movement speed raised to match it.

-Run speed adjusted to match the increase.

-New room added to connect b3 left and right. Should make it harder to forget about it and thus miss a boss.

Changed files in this update

Skautfold: Knight's End Content Depot 1778831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.