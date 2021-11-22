-Doors are not marked with a circle, will make a different way of marking them, but for now it works.
-Default movement speed increased, enemy movement speed raised to match it.
-Run speed adjusted to match the increase.
-New room added to connect b3 left and right. Should make it harder to forget about it and thus miss a boss.
Skautfold: Knight's End update for 22 November 2021
#Patch 13
