 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fetish Locator Week Two update for 22 November 2021

In-Game Walkthrough DLC is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7756598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I know it took us a while, but now you can go and get the Walkthrough DLC! It will help you to navigate the choices in the game and also you can find a PDF document in the game folder to read all the descriptions on how to get all the scenes in the game. (The document is only in English). Let us know in the Discord if you have any issues and I wish you happy fetish hunting!

Walkthrough DLC

Changed files in this update

Fetish Locator Week Two - Walkthrough DLC (1805600) Depot Depot 1805600
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.