Hey everyone! I know it took us a while, but now you can go and get the Walkthrough DLC! It will help you to navigate the choices in the game and also you can find a PDF document in the game folder to read all the descriptions on how to get all the scenes in the game. (The document is only in English). Let us know in the Discord if you have any issues and I wish you happy fetish hunting!
Fetish Locator Week Two update for 22 November 2021
In-Game Walkthrough DLC is out now!
