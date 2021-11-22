Update 1.1.2 is here!

Hey guys!
We're so glad for the positive reception we've been getting. We're launching a small update to fix some things we thought should improve. Here are the main ones:
- Changed puzzle 1 in Cave 2-3 map. It was buggy and a little frustrating for a lot of players. The new one should be more stable and exciting.
- Made a couple of tweaks in battles that were still a little too difficult.
- Now the player can't pick up life healing fruits while on full health.
- Fixed a bug that rendered a save slot broken when you finished the game.
Thanks again for playing Língua!
Changed files in this update