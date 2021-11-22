 Skip to content

Língua update for 22 November 2021

Update 1.1.2 is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

We're so glad for the positive reception we've been getting. We're launching a small update to fix some things we thought should improve. Here are the main ones:

  • Changed puzzle 1 in Cave 2-3 map. It was buggy and a little frustrating for a lot of players. The new one should be more stable and exciting.
  • Made a couple of tweaks in battles that were still a little too difficult.
  • Now the player can't pick up life healing fruits while on full health.
  • Fixed a bug that rendered a save slot broken when you finished the game.

Thanks again for playing Língua!

