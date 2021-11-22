Version 703: Weekly Build with Various Improvements

This week is an update for several improvements as they are added to the build weekly, along with a bunch of fixes to issues involving barbed wire.
Updated Barbed Wire:
- Fixed issue where wire at non 90 degree rotations would play their sound incorrectly
- Fixed issue where bounding boxes of wire audio-zone would not exactly match slow-zone
- Fixed issue where the hitbox the wire uses to get blown up also decreased damage on guns that did not have very high penetration that passed through it, this was inadvertently causing shots through wire for most guns to do half damage unless shooting at around standing head height
- Fixed issue where shooting through wire would not make hit sounds (related to the above change)
- Changed the vertical position (not size) of the wire's slow-zone to be slightly lower allow for the wire to be slightly off the ground and still slow players, but not too low as to allow players to run past wire below factory railings.
- Note: The player can still make sounds in the audio-zone without being slowed if the wire is too high off the ground as the audio zone allows any part of the player to set it off, while the slow-zone requires your feet to be in it to slow you down
- Fixed a barbed wire exploit that let you [REDACTED] found during testing
General Improvements:
- Fixed a bug in the audio system involving guns which should allow more sounds to play simultaneously without being cut out
- Updated all the systems using icon previews for customization with a new system to dramatically decrease load for lower end systems browsing customization and battlepass screens
- Customization tabs now move to the position of the currently selected item when opening (instead of always being the bottom or top)
- Update backend data for customization which might resolve of some problems with customization not saving
- Fix for materials on some hands/gloves being mis-applied
- Fix clipping various cosmetics
- Fixed bug where teamkilling could give you positive XP for a prediction event
- Fixed various levels reported as issues (Fallen Dusk, Dauntless Horn, Just Arrow, Sinful Fang, Pax Ace)
