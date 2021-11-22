 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ELE RAMPAGE update for 22 November 2021

Update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7756330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added save and load functions, game will automatically save at the start of each level (except level 1)

Extended the hitbox for the player (hurtbox has not been changed)

Changed files in this update

ELE RAMPAGE Content Depot 1755131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.