0.427.2 - Impulse Shielding

- New auto-exposure and tonemap settings make the screen not go so dark when you use bright light sources.
- You could get multiple rewards if you managed to re-dock to Big Bad Wolf after releasing prisoners.
- Tab navigation shortcuts were backwards.
- Stray bullets that you had autopilot lock on will lose that lock when you catch them in your cargo hold.
- Items that are held in salvage manipulators and cradles cannot be targeted by guiding drones anymore.
- Autopilot rotational adaptation for ER42 and MA-337 autopilots were confused by powerful pulsed thrusters, making the rotational manoeuvres erratic.
- Individual disposition changes for patrols propagate, so you won't end up with one Vilcy leaving you alone while other shadows you or one pirate harassing you when you made a truce with the other one.
- Phage-class stations and habitats won't try to rotate to face you anymore.
- Some pilots - civilians, Vilcy and pirates alike - can fly on manual, not relying solely on autopilots. Microwave emitters will still disrupt their flight but will not stun everyone unconditionally.
- The dialogue option that results in you hanging up now has a distinct hang-up indicator.
- Fixed Edge Runner ship thruster allocations, so it's nimble again.
- Drones and claim beacons won't try to turn to face you.
- AI will not be afraid of itself - and thus, your point defence will never shoot your beacons nor drones.
- Astrogating with a lifepod in a cradle won't cause your ship to spin uncontrollably.
- Increasing physics simulation FPS caused your excavator to deal less damage to rocks.
- You can't send over your crew to a ship that is currently salvaged by the search & rescue team.
- CERF search and rescue craft will not rotate to fly backwards during fast transits, as its symmetrical and backflip serves no purpose.
- Derelict ships your crew managed to boot up won't follow you through astrogation jumps if you choose to astrogate before they depart.
- Catching ship with AR1500 manipulator when you have an autopilot lock on its reactor or other equipment will release that lock.
- Adjusted physics collision settings to prevent cargo from phasing through ship hulls.
- Derelict ships are now more damaged and should be a bit more challenging to catch.
- You can now ask Vilcy patrols for drop point coordinates even when you already have a bounty-hunting licence.
- The "Reset to default" button for microwave resonance tuning will correctly reset the slider to 50%.
- Adjusted the cargo hold of Elon Interstellar Model E to prevent ore from causing damage from inside the cargo hold.
- You cannot abuse claim beacons to generate multiple events astrogating between the two. They will now attract just one event per dive.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 22 November 2021
0.427.2 - Impulse Shielding
Patchnotes via Steam Community
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update