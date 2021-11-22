Hotfix _ Collapse/Expand Objective overlay

Fixes
🔹 Fixed an issue where the terminal was not scrolling to the command-line after using the ls command.
Changes
🔹 Added a button to collapse/expand the objective overlay.
