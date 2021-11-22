Patch v14.20

Some bug fixes and other bits and bobs tweaks based on feedback. :]
// General Stuff
- Updated the game's engine to the latest version of GameMaker so the issue some were having with fullscreen slow down should be fixed and apparently there should be slightly better performance too.
- Added a Borderless Window visual setting.
- In Single Player the game will now auto-update the active gamepad when a button is pressed (previously you had to manually set it).
- Moved the in-level camera down 6 pixels so you can see a little bit further down.
- The game now defaults to fullscreen (to conform with Steam Deck requirements).
- Abysm Challenges: The Wonky Weekend has been renamed to Wonky Weeker and can now be replayed as many times as you like. If you died with zero score then you can replay the challenge. If you haven't yet beaten a Lexicanium Hunt then the Weekly Roam and Wonky Weeker wont be playable.
- The Paupers clan description now references that they steal their clan relics (as this mechanic seemed a bit confusing).
- The Endless Nightmare region now spawns a variety of extra wall gems from various regions.
- In a Gamester Boutique sub-stage if you have a wanted level for killing shoppies then a sleeping mercenary will be in the Boutique and the shopseller won't sell you anything until you dispose of the merc.
- In a Cargo Carriages sub-stage the train guard will now wake up if you interact with some of the special rooms (eg blowing up a vault chest or Abyssaletto machine).
- The Spooker's Reckoning now has a much higher chance of a Necarch appearing in an Undying Pilgrimage.
- When using an Abracadabra Wand or Gilded Hammer there's now a chance of it cursing you if used on a cursed item.
- The Mushroomify curse will now transform a random amount of your items (max 50%) into mushrooms (previously it was all of them). Added a few checks so you will always get a curse that does something (eg you won't get a 'randomise items' curse if you don't have any items).
- If you have a lot of cursed hearts when fighting a boss then getting hurt will randomly use up more than one cursed heart.
- Chaos Shades now have a couple of visual differences depending on if they carry a gem or are cursed by a jewel room.
- Added a yellow pixel to the end of the The Sullenwoods Chomper idle tongue so they're a bit easier to see.
// Bug Fixes
- The game would upload a score even if you didn't collect any gold which could cause some issues (eg show a leaderboard without you on it).
- Cabin Reminiscel: The Mirror Device's Seed wasn't saving correctly if you deleted the seed. If the Ashen Palace was the first stage you entered then it created a strange room formation.
- Frostal Fields: There was a rare chance of the path being blocked off.
- Slimes Mire: Multiple bubble blobs could spawn in the same position.
- Sanguine Mechanius: Using an Ossein Flute when close to the level exit's massive blade would keep playing the ambient buzzing sound.
- Some of the Boo enemies were using an off-black colour for their outline instead of true black.
- The Vampire Coffin and Bouldered Door sometimes appeared on a stage with a special exit which would causes issues (eg skipping a boss).
- In Cargo Carriages the sub-stage name wasn't showing.
- Examining the Mercenary Tent when other mercenary types existed caused oddities (eg in a Cargo Carriages sub-stage if you woke the tent guard then the tent would still act as if the guard was asleep).
- The top wall black outline sometimes didn't appear in some regions.
- Goopy Bombs: They weren't sticking to big vault chests.
- Snow Globe: Using this with an Abominable Frost onscreen could cause a crash.
- Loot Locator: Opened treasure chests were still appearing on the map. Chests/Crates being outside of the level would cause a crash.
- Wraithen Talon: Fixed a couple of issues related to how many flames are created (eg some enemies weren't creating any, some shouldn't be).
- Mecha Shielder: When spawned from a crate it would sometimes warp through the floor.
- Gilded Hammer: Some curse results weren't showing the correct text.
- Suffering a curse that changed your items whilst currently using certain items (eg a teleporter) would cause a crash.
