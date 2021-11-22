2.0.3 Patch notes

Here are the changes in today's patch:
2.0.3
Changes
- Mangos and Seashells can no longer be found in Highlands
- Added notification when Bad Dice effects happen
- The Shady Dealer will no longer offer items from the "magic" category when having a sale, but instead offer a few special pieces of equipment
Fixes
- Fixed Pale Mask members leaving much earlier than intended
- Fixed flood event not happening properly in Highlands
- Fixed Magnifying Glass not providing bonus dice in Shipwreck search
- Fixed notifications not appearing on the map at some resolutions
- Fixed game being saved in a broken state when quitting during events
- Fixed achievement for maximum Avalon club level not unlocking
Changed files in this update