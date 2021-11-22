 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 22 November 2021

2.0.3 Patch notes

Here are the changes in today's patch:

2.0.3

Changes

  • Mangos and Seashells can no longer be found in Highlands
  • Added notification when Bad Dice effects happen
  • The Shady Dealer will no longer offer items from the "magic" category when having a sale, but instead offer a few special pieces of equipment

Fixes

  • Fixed Pale Mask members leaving much earlier than intended
  • Fixed flood event not happening properly in Highlands
  • Fixed Magnifying Glass not providing bonus dice in Shipwreck search
  • Fixed notifications not appearing on the map at some resolutions
  • Fixed game being saved in a broken state when quitting during events
  • Fixed achievement for maximum Avalon club level not unlocking

Changed files in this update

