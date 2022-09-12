 Skip to content

Knight Squad 2 update for 12 September 2022

8 local players fix pushed to default branch

Knight Squad 2 update for 12 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 8 player local issue that was fixed in the "_fix_local_8players" branch is now available in the default branch!

