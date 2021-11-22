 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Goat's Tale update for 22 November 2021

Update 0.9.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7756036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.9.4

  • Improved graphics on the first map.
  • Added optional backlight when loading a jump.

Changed files in this update

GoatVenture Content Depot 1702181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.