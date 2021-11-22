 Skip to content

Door Kickers 2 update for 22 November 2021

Hotfix update v0.23

Build 7755747

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix patch, changelist for 0.23:

  • fixed spycam no longer working as intended
  • fixed being able to equip suppressor by selecting Empty
  • fixed comparing stats being broken for suppressed weapons
  • fixed per-class colored paths not working as intended
  • fixed inventory subtracting explosives when using gocodes near a wall
  • fixed hostages not going through destroyed walls (again)
  • fixed bug where lights would sometimes glitch
  • various map fixes
  • editor: fixed alt spawns for objects no longer working
  • editor: fixed one of the tutorial links not working
  • editor: fixed not being able to rotate waypoints entities
  • editor: fixed a bug with Undo not working properly
  • modding: re-enabled loading mods from game's root folder

Changed files in this update

