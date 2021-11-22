Hotfix update v0.23

Hotfix patch, changelist for 0.23:
- fixed spycam no longer working as intended
- fixed being able to equip suppressor by selecting Empty
- fixed comparing stats being broken for suppressed weapons
- fixed per-class colored paths not working as intended
- fixed inventory subtracting explosives when using gocodes near a wall
- fixed hostages not going through destroyed walls (again)
- fixed bug where lights would sometimes glitch
- various map fixes
- editor: fixed alt spawns for objects no longer working
- editor: fixed one of the tutorial links not working
- editor: fixed not being able to rotate waypoints entities
- editor: fixed a bug with Undo not working properly
- modding: re-enabled loading mods from game's root folder
Changed files in this update