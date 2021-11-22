 Skip to content

The Glade update for 22 November 2021

UPDATE ( WORLD TEMP, NEW BUILDABLES AND MORE)

Share · View all patches · Build 7755428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello survivors!

hope you are all enjoying The Glade.. this update brings some fixes, more content and a new survival mechanic.

FIXES

  • Fixed storage box still having the players resources after starting a new game.

  • Fixed still being able to harvest from the log after it has been broken.

  • Fixed double harvesting on the deer after being chopped.

  • Fixed Rabbit invisible collision box that allowed players to get multiple Harvests.

  • Hanger buildings can now be entered (this was a collision error.

NEW BUILDABLE ITEMS

  • Base marker added (this will display a HUD item on screen instead of the workbench)

  • Flower bed added ( make your house a home with a new decorative peice)

OTHER CHANGES

  • New world temp system added to game ( night time will get cold and cause the players health to slowly burn unless the player is near a campfire.) --- Coats and other items of clothing coming soon.

  • Seeds can now be collected from bushes.

  • Adjusted some out of place ui elements.

  • Enables players to uncap fps

Changed files in this update

