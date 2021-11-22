UPDATE ( WORLD TEMP, NEW BUILDABLES AND MORE)

Hello survivors!
hope you are all enjoying The Glade.. this update brings some fixes, more content and a new survival mechanic.
FIXES
Fixed storage box still having the players resources after starting a new game.
Fixed still being able to harvest from the log after it has been broken.
Fixed double harvesting on the deer after being chopped.
Fixed Rabbit invisible collision box that allowed players to get multiple Harvests.
Hanger buildings can now be entered (this was a collision error.
NEW BUILDABLE ITEMS
Base marker added (this will display a HUD item on screen instead of the workbench)
Flower bed added ( make your house a home with a new decorative peice)
OTHER CHANGES
New world temp system added to game ( night time will get cold and cause the players health to slowly burn unless the player is near a campfire.) --- Coats and other items of clothing coming soon.
Seeds can now be collected from bushes.
Adjusted some out of place ui elements.
Enables players to uncap fps
