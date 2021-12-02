 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Super Kickers League update for 2 December 2021

Update : Save is now fixed for everyone!

Share · View all patches · Build 7755223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Kickers team !

We now have found out the bug that corrupt save files for some players.

Everyone should be able to save properly now!

What will be your next match?

No rules, no referees !

Changed files in this update

Super Kickers League Content Depot 1210851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.