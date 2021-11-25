 Skip to content

X3: Farnham's Legacy update for 25 November 2021

Never Say Never Again

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We thought we were finished with updates for X3: Farnham's Legacy, but our community volunteers had other plans! As well as translations into several additional languages, we are also pleased to bring you a number of fixes for some of the those annoying little problems that you have reported since 1.2 was released a few months ago. We hope you have fun with the new update.

  • Added Japanese Localisation
  • Added Russian Localisation
  • Added Spanish Localisation
  • Added Upgrade kit value to net worth
  • Added Volume for factories in encyclopaedia
  • Added Fusion Beam Cannon Factory for sale in existing saves
  • Added Personal Trade Report for your current ship
  • Added Ship Transaction Report (filter)
  • Added Progress display to HQ currently producing item
  • Added Drone carriers to repair docked drones
  • Added Masson Powder to secondary resources (new games only)
  • Added Jumpdrive to Pirate Anarchy Ports
  • Added Build Complex (via TL) option to Complex Planner
  • Added Docked ships option to Trade Distribution Command
  • Added Trade Distribution command to add wares to dock while dumping
  • Added Station Manager restriction for Buying and Selling at Docks
  • Added Station Manager restriction for Maximum Storage (HQ)
  • Added Global Friend/Foe to Global Blacklist race
  • Added Blackmarket to Pirate Shipyards
  • Added Hotkey display in shipyard ship compare function
  • Improved Drone Command Software returning drones with low energy
  • Improved Build Complex command to work with too many extension kits required
  • Improved Carrier management attack ships
  • Improved Station Manager upgrading to favour the homebase
  • Improved Display of discovery points in player status menu
  • Improved Spawning behaviour of StrongArms ships
  • Fixed Fighter drones being able to return to ships without docking ports
  • Fixed Recall drones hotkey
  • Fixed Return to homebase command for Drones
  • Fixed Managed ships when connecting station to complex
  • Fixed Fusion Beam Cannon factory in existing saves
  • Fixed AI carriers recalling captured ships
  • Fixed Resupply script preventing ship movement
  • Fixed Tradeable settings on dock when packing/redeploying dock
  • Fixed Locked in carrier management, return to carrier
  • Fixed Incorrect calculation in Complex Planner with existing complexes
  • Fixed Stations able to be built on top of navigation beacons
  • Fixed Search bar in my property for some group options
  • Fixed Build Complex command trying to refuel when no cargo space
  • Fixed Displaying unknown/inactive races in encyclopaedia illegal wares
  • Fixed Carrier management repair ships at HQ
  • Fixed Carrier management spamming command complete
  • Fixed Carrier management correctly recalling local ships
  • Fixed station manager recalling ships while on route to supply stations
  • Fixed Station Manager from dumping upgrade wares (Fighter Drones)
  • Fixed Station Manager not buying where there are multiple resources
  • Fixed Station Manager using range from ship not station
  • Fixed Price/Notoriety of Teladi Complex Kit
  • Fixed Being able to recall drones to carrier
  • Fixed Drones returning after command stops
  • Fixed Drones being sent to defend carrier
  • Fixed Encyclopaedia tree being restored
  • Fixed Terran HSAP being claimed by pirates
  • Fixed Blacklist race profiles
  • Fixed LT/UT from selling resupply wares
  • Fixed Hangar/External Docks display in Ship Browser
  • Fixed Washi External Docking Bay
  • Fixed incorrect energy resupply
  • Fixed correctly adding/removing ships from wings
  • Fixed TOA Construction Kit price
  • Fixed being able to rename ships while being managed
  • Fixed Upgrade level on existing complexes in complex planner
  • Fixed Explorers Guild 0 quantity rewards
  • Fixed script command, combine string array
  • Fixed Scrolling in Reports menus
  • Removed command notify from stationary objects (Lasertowers + Satellites)

