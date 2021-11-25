Never Say Never Again

We thought we were finished with updates for X3: Farnham's Legacy, but our community volunteers had other plans! As well as translations into several additional languages, we are also pleased to bring you a number of fixes for some of the those annoying little problems that you have reported since 1.2 was released a few months ago. We hope you have fun with the new update.
- Added Japanese Localisation
- Added Russian Localisation
- Added Spanish Localisation
- Added Upgrade kit value to net worth
- Added Volume for factories in encyclopaedia
- Added Fusion Beam Cannon Factory for sale in existing saves
- Added Personal Trade Report for your current ship
- Added Ship Transaction Report (filter)
- Added Progress display to HQ currently producing item
- Added Drone carriers to repair docked drones
- Added Masson Powder to secondary resources (new games only)
- Added Jumpdrive to Pirate Anarchy Ports
- Added Build Complex (via TL) option to Complex Planner
- Added Docked ships option to Trade Distribution Command
- Added Trade Distribution command to add wares to dock while dumping
- Added Station Manager restriction for Buying and Selling at Docks
- Added Station Manager restriction for Maximum Storage (HQ)
- Added Global Friend/Foe to Global Blacklist race
- Added Blackmarket to Pirate Shipyards
- Added Hotkey display in shipyard ship compare function
- Improved Drone Command Software returning drones with low energy
- Improved Build Complex command to work with too many extension kits required
- Improved Carrier management attack ships
- Improved Station Manager upgrading to favour the homebase
- Improved Display of discovery points in player status menu
- Improved Spawning behaviour of StrongArms ships
- Fixed Fighter drones being able to return to ships without docking ports
- Fixed Recall drones hotkey
- Fixed Return to homebase command for Drones
- Fixed Managed ships when connecting station to complex
- Fixed Fusion Beam Cannon factory in existing saves
- Fixed AI carriers recalling captured ships
- Fixed Resupply script preventing ship movement
- Fixed Tradeable settings on dock when packing/redeploying dock
- Fixed Locked in carrier management, return to carrier
- Fixed Incorrect calculation in Complex Planner with existing complexes
- Fixed Stations able to be built on top of navigation beacons
- Fixed Search bar in my property for some group options
- Fixed Build Complex command trying to refuel when no cargo space
- Fixed Displaying unknown/inactive races in encyclopaedia illegal wares
- Fixed Carrier management repair ships at HQ
- Fixed Carrier management spamming command complete
- Fixed Carrier management correctly recalling local ships
- Fixed station manager recalling ships while on route to supply stations
- Fixed Station Manager from dumping upgrade wares (Fighter Drones)
- Fixed Station Manager not buying where there are multiple resources
- Fixed Station Manager using range from ship not station
- Fixed Price/Notoriety of Teladi Complex Kit
- Fixed Being able to recall drones to carrier
- Fixed Drones returning after command stops
- Fixed Drones being sent to defend carrier
- Fixed Encyclopaedia tree being restored
- Fixed Terran HSAP being claimed by pirates
- Fixed Blacklist race profiles
- Fixed LT/UT from selling resupply wares
- Fixed Hangar/External Docks display in Ship Browser
- Fixed Washi External Docking Bay
- Fixed incorrect energy resupply
- Fixed correctly adding/removing ships from wings
- Fixed TOA Construction Kit price
- Fixed being able to rename ships while being managed
- Fixed Upgrade level on existing complexes in complex planner
- Fixed Explorers Guild 0 quantity rewards
- Fixed script command, combine string array
- Fixed Scrolling in Reports menus
- Removed command notify from stationary objects (Lasertowers + Satellites)
Changed files in this update