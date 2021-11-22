 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Avorion update for 22 November 2021

Patch 2.0.11 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7755065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Scripting API

  • Added new parameter 'mailId' to these mail callbacks:

    • onMailAdded
    • onMailUpdated
    • onMailRead
    • onMailDeleted

  • Added getDesigns() and setDesigns() functions to TurretBases component

  • Added getShipTurretDesigns() function to Player and Alliance

  • Added entity callback onReconstructed(craftId, playerIndex)

Bugfixes

"No patch without some good old bug fixing! As usual, User Bug Reports that were submitted via our bug reporting tool are marked with [UBR]! Thanks to such a great community and keep it up!"

  • [UBR] Fixed missions getting stuck waiting for a mail if mail was read and deleted while the game was paused
  • [UBR] Fixed turret designs not being restored when repairing at a Repair Dock
  • [UBR] Fixed a crash when talking to the hermit
  • Fixed potential crashes in shops
  • Fixed mapcommands client crash when trying to play a sound
  • [UBR] Fixed potential exploit in station insurances

Changed files in this update

Avorion Base Content Depot 445221
  • Loading history…
Avorion Windows Content Depot 445222
  • Loading history…
Avorion Linux Content Depot 445223
  • Loading history…
Avorion MacOS Content Depot 445224
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.