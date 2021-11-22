Patch 2.0.11 is now live!

Scripting API
Added new parameter 'mailId' to these mail callbacks:
- onMailAdded
- onMailUpdated
- onMailRead
- onMailDeleted
Added getDesigns() and setDesigns() functions to TurretBases component
Added getShipTurretDesigns() function to Player and Alliance
Added entity callback onReconstructed(craftId, playerIndex)
Bugfixes
"No patch without some good old bug fixing! As usual, User Bug Reports that were submitted via our bug reporting tool are marked with [UBR]! Thanks to such a great community and keep it up!"
- [UBR] Fixed missions getting stuck waiting for a mail if mail was read and deleted while the game was paused
- [UBR] Fixed turret designs not being restored when repairing at a Repair Dock
- [UBR] Fixed a crash when talking to the hermit
- Fixed potential crashes in shops
- Fixed mapcommands client crash when trying to play a sound
- [UBR] Fixed potential exploit in station insurances
