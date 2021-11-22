21112201_1.0.2 PatchNote

System
- The problem of abnormally increasing the production time of items that were waiting for production has been fixed.
- The phenomenon that the evolution function did not work properly in some situations has been fixed.
Interface
- An error where the crafting completion icon was displayed abnormally when returning from a visit to another user's island has been fixed.
- The problem that the notification message that pops up during social activities overlapped has been fixed.
- The problem that the guestbook comment function worked abnormally has been fixed.
- The problem that an abnormal information message pops up when constructing a living water has been fixed.
- The problem that already sold item information was left has been fixed.
- The problem that character information was not displayed properly when opening the character window to add party members has been fixed.
- Enhancement's crystal interface has been improved.
Game Play
- The first island level 1 boss, the monster rat, has been slightly weakened.
- Consumables usage guide has been added.
- Some quest rewards related to the consumable usage guide have been fixed.
Changed files in this update