Blocktopia update for 22 November 2021

21112201_1.0.2 PatchNote

Build 7754948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System

  • The problem of abnormally increasing the production time of items that were waiting for production has been fixed.
  • The phenomenon that the evolution function did not work properly in some situations has been fixed.

Interface

  • An error where the crafting completion icon was displayed abnormally when returning from a visit to another user's island has been fixed.
  • The problem that the notification message that pops up during social activities overlapped has been fixed.
  • The problem that the guestbook comment function worked abnormally has been fixed.
  • The problem that an abnormal information message pops up when constructing a living water has been fixed.
  • The problem that already sold item information was left has been fixed.
  • The problem that character information was not displayed properly when opening the character window to add party members has been fixed.
  • Enhancement's crystal interface has been improved.

Game Play

  • The first island level 1 boss, the monster rat, has been slightly weakened.
  • Consumables usage guide has been added.
  • Some quest rewards related to the consumable usage guide have been fixed.

