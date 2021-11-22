 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 22 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #29

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the Mod Uploader could add "garbage characters" to script files if multiple script files were uploaded with the same mod
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where some symbols and items weren't properly inheriting effects if inherit_effects=true
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where inherit_groups could make a symbol or item appear in a group multiple times
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where tiles_to_add was causing crashes under certain circumstances
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where symbols without any sfx could cause the game to crash if they had an effect with value_to_change=type
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded symbols/items couldn't use counted_symbols properly if the symbol to count was an unmodded symbol
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where items with var_math weren't working properly if effect_type=symbols and target_self=true
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded symbols/items that use counted_symbols could cause an infinite loop crash under certain circumstances

