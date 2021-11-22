- Fixed an issue where dwarves would not die from status effects like starvation and dehydration!
- Fix for a crash when loading the game with a displayed hint that can no longer be found
King under the Mountain update for 22 November 2021
Alpha 8.1.1 Release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
