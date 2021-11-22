 Skip to content

Alien Marauder update for 22 November 2021

Early Access Update v1.0.0.22368

Hi, Captains!

Thank you for your support and feedbacks!

We are aware that some players have encountered some bugs. We regret all the inconvenience and have fixed the bugs we collected so far from all concerning reports from you with all haste.

Here's the list of bugs:

Survival mode:

  1. Death Mushroom Tooltip missing
  2. Units placed on roads (Baldur) loses their search & attack range.
  3. Improved Metal Collector disabled by Mod "Metalmania"
  4. Inappropriate numerical factors about Mod "Paying Extra"
  5. Guards' skill "Adrenaline" is showing a skill level
  6. Incorrect description about an objective to use "Pause" function in Survival Map: Paradise Training Ground.
  7. Incorrect Prosperity Reward Option name in Survival mode
  8. A certain resource loading issue.
  9. BGM diasabled in Survival map: Frostland
  10. Game breakdown under certain definitions.

Last Stand:

  1. Numerical error about Bilson's Rogues: a chip rising Bilson's rouges' price shall be 11 rather than 12
  2. Popularity shown could be below zero.

