UPDATE: Localizations (cs: research; ja: all; de: tutorial)
UPDATE: VSync default is off
FIX: Big pauses between two sentences in narrations removed
FIX: Contracts Limit Hint Message did not display current contract limit
FIX: Disabled changing resolution or window mode until current change is confirmed or reverted
FIX: Double text contract when failing trial train
FIX: Missing translation for add level string
FIX: Overlay closed with resolution confirmation while options menu was still open
FIX: Removed non functional top right closing button on resolution confirmation popup
FIX: Reverting resolution or window mode change did not update the option dropdown in the options
FIX: Scrolling in Linux UI using mouse button was slow.
FIX: Trains on 25x speed could brake too late for signals
Rail Route update for 23 November 2021
Hotfix 1.2.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
