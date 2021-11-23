 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 23 November 2021

Hotfix 1.2.30

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Localizations (cs: research; ja: all; de: tutorial)  
UPDATE: VSync default is off

FIX: Big pauses between two sentences in narrations removed  
FIX: Contracts Limit Hint Message did not display current contract limit  
FIX: Disabled changing resolution or window mode until current change is confirmed or reverted  
FIX: Double text contract when failing trial train  
FIX: Missing translation for add level string  
FIX: Overlay closed with resolution confirmation while options menu was still open  
FIX: Removed non functional top right closing button on resolution confirmation popup  
FIX: Reverting resolution or window mode change did not update the option dropdown in the options  
FIX: Scrolling in Linux UI using mouse button was slow.  
FIX: Trains on 25x speed could brake too late for signals

