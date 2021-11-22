Patch v0.5.11
Ghost plays nice for 10 seconds when spawning and some serious bugfixes.
Balance/Content
- Ghost now waits 10 seconds after spawning before targeting players.
- VeryLow quality setting added. We'll continue to monitor overall performance and adjust this as needed.
- Doppelganger now has a high chance to morph when the lights go out.
- Drop Keycards/Mapkeys keybind added (but not bound by default).
Bugfixes
- Spectator camera now also syncs along the vertical axis- you can see where your friends are looking.
- Fixed an issue that caused the drone to bug the expedition when used.
- Fixed an issue where spectral decals were not showing in multiplayer games.
- Fixed an issue where ghosts would sometimes get stuck on dead player bodies.
- Fixed an issue where in-game chat was not appearing when a user message was received.
- Fixed several issues with the Doorbar not being breakable by ghost or player.
- Fixed several issues with the TED not working as intended.
