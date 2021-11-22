 Skip to content

Fantasma update for 22 November 2021

Patch v0.5.11

22 November 2021

Ghost plays nice for 10 seconds when spawning and some serious bugfixes.

Balance/Content

  • Ghost now waits 10 seconds after spawning before targeting players.
  • VeryLow quality setting added. We'll continue to monitor overall performance and adjust this as needed.
  • Doppelganger now has a high chance to morph when the lights go out.
  • Drop Keycards/Mapkeys keybind added (but not bound by default).

Bugfixes

  • Spectator camera now also syncs along the vertical axis- you can see where your friends are looking.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the drone to bug the expedition when used.
  • Fixed an issue where spectral decals were not showing in multiplayer games.
  • Fixed an issue where ghosts would sometimes get stuck on dead player bodies.
  • Fixed an issue where in-game chat was not appearing when a user message was received.
  • Fixed several issues with the Doorbar not being breakable by ghost or player.
  • Fixed several issues with the TED not working as intended.

