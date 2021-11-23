 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ヘルズ・ハイ・ハーモナイザーズ update for 23 November 2021

2021/11/23 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7753993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • With this version, we are ending the early release and releasing it as the official version.
  • Character parts images have been added to the character creation scene.
  • Character background images have been added to the character creation scene.

Changed files in this update

Hell's High Harmonizers for Windows Depot 1335501
  • Loading history…
Hell's High Harmonizers for MacOSX Depot 1335502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.