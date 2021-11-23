- With this version, we are ending the early release and releasing it as the official version.
- Character parts images have been added to the character creation scene.
- Character background images have been added to the character creation scene.
ヘルズ・ハイ・ハーモナイザーズ update for 23 November 2021
2021/11/23 Update
