 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Legend of Tianding update for 23 November 2021

v 1.1.67 Update is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7753830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a modeling issue on the towel after casting “Towel” on enemies and immediately quitting to the main menu.
  • Fixed a bug where A-Guai’s ransom would mistakenly charg 10 Yuan instead of the 100 Yuan shown on dialogue.
  • Fixed a soft lock when players quit in the middle of some sidequests forcibly. Players who triggered this bug can go to the Menu, System page, and punch “Restore Archive” to fix this.
  • Achievements collected offline are added to your Steam achievements automatically when you get back online.



Improvements:

  • Players can now choose specific section of a level in Relive Memory, with the collection indicator now showing the progress of different sections.
  • Added timer in Relive Memory. You can activate this function in the System page.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1406850/The_Legend_of_Tianding/

Changed files in this update

廖添丁 - 稀代兇賊の最期 Content Depot 1406851
  • Loading history…
廖添丁 - 稀代兇賊の最期 Content (CN) Depot 1406852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.