v 1.1.67 Update is Live!

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a modeling issue on the towel after casting “Towel” on enemies and immediately quitting to the main menu.
- Fixed a bug where A-Guai’s ransom would mistakenly charg 10 Yuan instead of the 100 Yuan shown on dialogue.
- Fixed a soft lock when players quit in the middle of some sidequests forcibly. Players who triggered this bug can go to the Menu, System page, and punch “Restore Archive” to fix this.
- Achievements collected offline are added to your Steam achievements automatically when you get back online.
Improvements:
- Players can now choose specific section of a level in Relive Memory, with the collection indicator now showing the progress of different sections.
- Added timer in Relive Memory. You can activate this function in the System page.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1406850/The_Legend_of_Tianding/
Changed files in this update