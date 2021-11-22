 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 22 November 2021

Build 3.3.4

Build 7753585

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed black box always being visible on main menu
  • Fixed 24 ft Ground ladder collision box separating from actual ladder (results in standing on thin air at the top of the ladder)
  • Fixed Collision between two sections resulting in getting stuck
  • Fixed Spawning wrong SUV Model
  • Removing Hazmat gear now properly restores you to last unitform
  • Fixed Roofs on Griffen Dr not being cuttable / Not Highlighting cuts
  • Fixed improper animation when cutting certain objects
  • Fixed hint text not appearing with certain objects
  • Fixed issue with car parking script that could of resulted in some crashes
  • Fixed Losing Saws / Rit bag when entering/leaving vehicles / tower bucket
  • Fixed Victims changing colors when asked to follow

Vehicle Changes

  • Adjusted Speed / Handling of both tankers
  • Changed color of glass on top emergency lights of engine 1

Other Changes

  • Hazmat Suit no longers saves as being on
  • Reduced volume of weather effects
  • Weather effects volume can be managed with the effects volume slider now

Changed files in this update

