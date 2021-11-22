Build 3.3.4

Bug Fixes
- Fixed black box always being visible on main menu
- Fixed 24 ft Ground ladder collision box separating from actual ladder (results in standing on thin air at the top of the ladder)
- Fixed Collision between two sections resulting in getting stuck
- Fixed Spawning wrong SUV Model
- Removing Hazmat gear now properly restores you to last unitform
- Fixed Roofs on Griffen Dr not being cuttable / Not Highlighting cuts
- Fixed improper animation when cutting certain objects
- Fixed hint text not appearing with certain objects
- Fixed issue with car parking script that could of resulted in some crashes
- Fixed Losing Saws / Rit bag when entering/leaving vehicles / tower bucket
- Fixed Victims changing colors when asked to follow
Vehicle Changes
- Adjusted Speed / Handling of both tankers
- Changed color of glass on top emergency lights of engine 1
Other Changes
- Hazmat Suit no longers saves as being on
- Reduced volume of weather effects
- Weather effects volume can be managed with the effects volume slider now
Changed files in this update