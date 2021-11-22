 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crafting Dead update for 22 November 2021

Version 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7753362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weekly patch, two major notes!!

Inventory rework and balancing.

  • Added large, medium, and gun bag backpacks
  • Added Gloves and boot armor (Wood, Ghillie, Kevlar)
  • Added Inventory shift-clicking (between storage and armor, between lootable and storage)
  • Added Red tint to dead body parts on death
  • Added Red tint to attachment slots if the item is not allowed on a gun crafting
  • Updated Player reach (increased)
  • Updated Item stack sizes (Overall increased)
  • Updated Item Melee weapon damage (increased)
  • Updated Item Gun damage (increased)
  • Updated Item Armor protection (increased)
  • Updated Item Food and Drinks saturation (Decreased)
  • Updated Crate spawn chances (Decreased)
  • Updated Crate frequency to spawn (Increase)
  • Updated Zombie reach (decreased)
  • Updated Zombie variant health (All 75 now), damage (All 5 now)
  • Updated Zombie variant speed (brought closer to average speed)
  • Updated Zombie item drop rate (increased)
  • Updated Zombie spawn maximum per player (Increased 4-> 10)
  • Updated Zombie horde chance (decreased)
  • Updated Zombie horde spawn amount (increased)
  • Fixed FPS lock at 144 frames (VSync was flipped)
  • Fixed Attachments not dropping when inventory closed
  • Fixed Attachments not being addable to guns

Changed files in this update

Crafting Dead Content Depot 657991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.