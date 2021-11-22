Version 0.2.3

Weekly patch, two major notes!!
Inventory rework and balancing.
- Added large, medium, and gun bag backpacks
- Added Gloves and boot armor (Wood, Ghillie, Kevlar)
- Added Inventory shift-clicking (between storage and armor, between lootable and storage)
- Added Red tint to dead body parts on death
- Added Red tint to attachment slots if the item is not allowed on a gun crafting
- Updated Player reach (increased)
- Updated Item stack sizes (Overall increased)
- Updated Item Melee weapon damage (increased)
- Updated Item Gun damage (increased)
- Updated Item Armor protection (increased)
- Updated Item Food and Drinks saturation (Decreased)
- Updated Crate spawn chances (Decreased)
- Updated Crate frequency to spawn (Increase)
- Updated Zombie reach (decreased)
- Updated Zombie variant health (All 75 now), damage (All 5 now)
- Updated Zombie variant speed (brought closer to average speed)
- Updated Zombie item drop rate (increased)
- Updated Zombie spawn maximum per player (Increased 4-> 10)
- Updated Zombie horde chance (decreased)
- Updated Zombie horde spawn amount (increased)
- Fixed FPS lock at 144 frames (VSync was flipped)
- Fixed Attachments not dropping when inventory closed
- Fixed Attachments not being addable to guns
