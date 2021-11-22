- Fixed Lineup shield not updating when a player data has been changed
- Fixed minor bug with Treatment room tabs after card play
- Fixed issue with player comparison when going from Player info to Table view
Blackout Rugby update for 22 November 2021
0.452.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
