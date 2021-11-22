Nov 21st Ranked Update

- Ranking spread has been revised: the playerbase should now generally occupy a great number of ranks on the spectrum between 1-10. All existing player ranks have been reset.
- Added a toggle to set public lobbies to ranked or unranked: matches played in unranked lobbies will not affect rank.
- Improved the turn timer penalty for afk players to allow matches to quickly resolve against afk opponents.
- Improved stability of online multiplayer for players with very poor internet connections.
- Misc bug fixes.
