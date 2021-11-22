 Skip to content

Cards and Castles 2 update for 22 November 2021

Nov 21st Ranked Update

Build 7753057

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ranking spread has been revised: the playerbase should now generally occupy a great number of ranks on the spectrum between 1-10. All existing player ranks have been reset.
  • Added a toggle to set public lobbies to ranked or unranked: matches played in unranked lobbies will not affect rank.
  • Improved the turn timer penalty for afk players to allow matches to quickly resolve against afk opponents.
  • Improved stability of online multiplayer for players with very poor internet connections.
  • Misc bug fixes.

