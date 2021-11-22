 Skip to content

Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 22 November 2021

Tutorial

Build 7752981

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following player feedback, streamlined mode has been removed, to be replaced with a playable tutorial. Hopefully this should improve the gameplay introduction, as it discusses the game mechanics as they arrive and forces the player through a core gameplay element, the infiltration of a city.

It'll possibly be changed a bit as the game matures and as feedback comes in (especially from new players, because I cannot easily tell which pieces of information a new player would be lacking and need), but I'm pushing it to the main branch as soon as possible to allow new players to be greeted properly.

Along with it are a few bugfixes, including some critical ones to multi-army battles.

