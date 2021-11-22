 Skip to content

Manufactoria 2022 update for 22 November 2021

Release 1.18

A small release for this week.

  • Experimentally rework eyedropping (the right-click functionality) in an attempt to simplify and clarify it. Instead of deleting the clicked machine, only select it as the next machine to place. Remove right-click-hold-and-drag functionality (which now makes no sense). Add an animation to try to clarify what's happening when you right-click.
  • Dynamically update rotate and flip button enabled status based on the selection.
  • Make the color swap buttons always present on levels in which they're relevant, but enable or disable them based on the selection.

Happy building!

