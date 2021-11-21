Update notes for 11/21/2021

Ui change to allow for smoother level advancement from one scene to another. NOTE: This is a total rework and will reset your progress in the campaign.
Added blood death effect to land creeps.
Fixed campaign audio and added localized subtitles.
Complete rework of Main Menu (Simplified Navigation).
Adjusted look and feel of health and shield bars.
Fixed Bug with the EMP which was allowing turrets to be stacked in the same space.
Adjusted Canons to shoot 4x faster but with reduced damage for similar power output.
Tutorial Reworked.
Reworked a space boss to be better suited to its purpose.
Added and Localized skip buttons in the tutorial.
Tep The Destroyer update for 21 November 2021
