Sinsations update for 21 November 2021

Update Notes for 1.0.6

21 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have released a new update to fix some minor issues.

  • Minor script updates to make choice text consistent.
  • Corrected one section of Pride dialog that didn't advance as intended.
  • Fixed pathing in one Greed ending that showed incorrect dialog.
  • Added version number to Settings menu to allow for future reference for reporting issues.

Thank you all for your continued feedback! We should have a guide available for the game here shortly to coincide with this update.

Changed files in this update

Sinsations Content Depot 1738421
Sinsations - Mac Depot 1738422
