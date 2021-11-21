Update Notes for 1.0.6

Hello everyone!
We have released a new update to fix some minor issues.
- Minor script updates to make choice text consistent.
- Corrected one section of Pride dialog that didn't advance as intended.
- Fixed pathing in one Greed ending that showed incorrect dialog.
- Added version number to Settings menu to allow for future reference for reporting issues.
Thank you all for your continued feedback! We should have a guide available for the game here shortly to coincide with this update.
Changed files in this update