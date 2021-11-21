 Skip to content

OtherSoul update for 21 November 2021

Update 1.12

Thank you very much for any feedback!

We will try to improve the game as much as we can and fix the bugs.

If you like the game, please support our work.

  • Game difficulty can be selected
  • Improved visibility in the game
  • Minor bug fixes

