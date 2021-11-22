 Skip to content

Space Scavenger update for 22 November 2021

Creative Mode Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Creative mode added!

Build whatever ship you want in creative mode and take it out to battle enemies!

New stuff

Modes

  • Creative Mode
  • Freely build any* ship you can think of!

Modules

  • Harpoon - Energy weapon
  • Torpedoes - Ammo weapon

Enemies

  • Slimer in Toxic world

Other changes
  • Shop item descriptions are now visible before buying
  • Weapon descriptions show what type of ammo they use
  • Crystals for upgrades are now earned from ship value + crystal score
  • Increased prices of the skins to match the new crystal gain rate
  • Improved & increased screen shake
  • More visible damage screen overlay
  • When playing with a Hangar ship you get to choose what game mode to play
  • Save slots are visible in the menu even if they are empty
Balancing
  • Furnace range increased
  • Zapper range increased
  • Crossbow range increased
  • Crossbow knockback reduced
  • Ship sizes are now limited to 11x11
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bug where explore bars disappeared after pausing in the tutorial
  • All enemies now scale correctly when getting hit
  • Fixed bug with module drops where some modules were more rare than intended



*You can build freely in creative mode with the following limitations

  • Max 50 modules
  • Maximum 11x11 size
  • No duplicate Unique modules
Please enjoy!

/Jonas & Jacob

Red Cabin Games

