Creative Mode Update!

Creative mode added!
Build whatever ship you want in creative mode and take it out to battle enemies!
New stuff
Modes
- Creative Mode
- Freely build any* ship you can think of!
Modules
- Harpoon - Energy weapon
- Torpedoes - Ammo weapon
Enemies
- Slimer in Toxic world
Other changes
- Shop item descriptions are now visible before buying
- Weapon descriptions show what type of ammo they use
- Crystals for upgrades are now earned from ship value + crystal score
- Increased prices of the skins to match the new crystal gain rate
- Improved & increased screen shake
- More visible damage screen overlay
- When playing with a Hangar ship you get to choose what game mode to play
- Save slots are visible in the menu even if they are empty
Balancing
- Furnace range increased
- Zapper range increased
- Crossbow range increased
- Crossbow knockback reduced
- Ship sizes are now limited to 11x11
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where explore bars disappeared after pausing in the tutorial
- All enemies now scale correctly when getting hit
- Fixed bug with module drops where some modules were more rare than intended
*You can build freely in creative mode with the following limitations
- Max 50 modules
- Maximum 11x11 size
- No duplicate Unique modules
Please enjoy!
/Jonas & Jacob
Red Cabin Games
Changed files in this update