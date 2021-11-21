Update _ Fixes and Changes

Fixes
🔹 Fixed an issue where windows could get stuck in the taskbar.
Changes
🔹 Reduced the price of the first hard drive from 60 to 40.
🔹 Removed the delay between each scan of the ls command.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
🔹 Fixed an issue where windows could get stuck in the taskbar.
🔹 Reduced the price of the first hard drive from 60 to 40.
🔹 Removed the delay between each scan of the ls command.
Changed files in this update