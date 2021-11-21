 Skip to content

Hacker Simulator update for 21 November 2021

Update _ Fixes and Changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes

🔹 Fixed an issue where windows could get stuck in the taskbar.

Changes

🔹 Reduced the price of the first hard drive from 60 to 40.

🔹 Removed the delay between each scan of the ls command.

